Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 25, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 25, 2024

Lukas Gregory Morris, 18, Cox’s Creek, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; disregarding stop sign; wanton endangerment, second-degree-police officer. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:44 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Dallas Michael Price, 27, Jeffersonville, burglary, third-degree. Surety is $20,000. Booked at 4:03 a.m. Saturday, Aug 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Johnathon Levi McNail, 34, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $3,000 cash. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hailee Michelle Gilbert, 30, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Curtis Moore, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-