Obituary: Linda M. Geary-Keenan, 77, Bardstown
Linda M. Geary-Keenan, 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Bardstown. She was born June 3, 1947, to the late Mary Jarmulowicz and John Pawlak in Massachusetts.
She was known for her love of being a mom, crafting, gardening, and always had her dog Punky at her side; and had worked hard all her life as a banker and doing taxes along with other things.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Geary; one brother, John and his wife, Ruth Pawlak; and her second husband, Mike Keenan.
She is survived by two daughters, Jessica (Ricky) Girard of Bardstown, and Jennifer Walton of Ocean Springs, Miss.; one brother, Robert (Kathy) Pawlak of Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Brittany (Jordan Bell) Walton of Mississippi and Christopher Walton of Nevada.
The family chose cremation.
Visitation and prayer service is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial at a later time.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-