Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

David Mitchell Lucas, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:49 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jacob Frank Johnson, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, by the Bardstown City Police.

Niomi Jane Perez, 27, Mount Washington, resisting arrest; improper start from parked position; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; reckless driving; failure to signal; disregarding stop sign; no insurance; no registration receipt; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); failure to appear (2 counts); violation of conditions of release. No bond Booked at 8:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-