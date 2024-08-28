Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024

Amber Yvonne Clark, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); possession conrolled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $10,200 cash. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Collin Malcom Clark, 18, Bloomfield, disregarding stop sign; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Christina Aman, 45, New Hope, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500. Booked at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Cody Auberry, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Anthony Michael Philpott, 32, Cox’s Creek, no seat belts; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; receiving stolen property; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-