Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024

Ricky Dewayne Pilkington, 44, Louisville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; reckless driving; resisting arrest; no operator’s license; no insurance; disregarding traffic light; wanton endangerment, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Kenneth Ray Nelson II, 39, Willisburg, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Thomas Hunt, 32, Shelbyville, murder (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Denzel Amante Lydian, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (4 counts). Bond total is $1,012 cash. Booked at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Douglas Hardesty, 37, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (LSD); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (anabolic steroids); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aarin Lee Seward, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (LSD); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (anabolic steroids); possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Toj Pirir Wilson Enrique, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment first-degree; no operators license. No bond. Booked at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Nichols Cravens, 25, Louisville, sexual abuse, first-degree; procure or promote the use of a minor by electronic means. No bond. Booked at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-