Obituary: Freda Hahn Prather, 80, Bloomfield

Freda Hahn Prather, 80, of Bloomfield, died peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. She was born June 14, 1944, in Nelson County. She was the owner and operator of Humphrey Bros. Hardware and Lumber. She was a member of Chaplin Christian Church (D.O.C.). She loved her grandson Landon, her family, flowers, yard work, the outdoors, and going out on Friday night with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Prather; her parents, Everett and Audria Hahn; and one brother, Billy Hahn.

FREDA HAHN PRATHER

She is survived by one daughter, Lana (Johnny) Peach of Lawrenceburg; one son, Bryan (Denyse) Prather of Bloomfield; one sister, Nancy (Rudolph) Redmon of Bloomfield; one brother, Joe (Elizabeth) Hahn of Chaplin; one grandson, Landon Peach; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a burial in Highview Cemetery with Bro. Lee Cox officiating, assisted by Bro. Josh Simpson.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Chaplin Christian Church (D.O.C.)

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-