Obituary: Gloria Jean Milburn, 81, Taylorsville

Gloria Jean Milburn, 81, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at her home. She was born March 19, 1943, in Fairfield to the late RB and Bessie Mae Bobblitt Curtsinger.

She was a homemaker and was a member of Little Union Baptist Church. In her younger years she enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved kids and babysitting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, David Curtsinger, Phillip Curtsinger and Ricky Curtsinger.

She is survived by four daughters, Beverly (Jessie Ray) Shelburne and Lisa (Junnie) Gardner, both of Mount Eden, and Libby (Jamie) White and Julie Logston, both of Taylorsville; two sons, Robbie (Anna) Maddox of Bloomfield and Jeff (Rhonda) Maddox of Taylorsville; two sisters, Sue Welch of Taylorsville and Peggy Clark of Coxs Creek; two brothers, Roy (Donna) Curtsinger and Billy (Cecilia) Curtsinger, both of Bardstown; her significant other, Howard Prewitt; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

