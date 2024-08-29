Obituary: Dora Ethel Adcock, 82, Taylorsville

Dora Ethel Adcock, 82, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Signature Healthcare and Rehab at Colonial in Bardstown.

DORA ETHEL ADCOCK

She was born March 30, 1942, in Washington County to the late Sanford and Annie Lewis.

She was a homemaker and a farmer. She was a member of The Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy. She loved to sing and was a member of the Cliddie McKinney Singing Airs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Adcock; three sisters, Mary Lou McKinney, Margie Jewell, and Virgie Milburn; and three brothers, Elwood, Hollis, and Marshall Lewis.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Vernon Jewell officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-