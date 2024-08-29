Obituary: Mary Linda Cundiff Farmer Ashby, 78, Boston

Mary Linda Cundiff Farmer Ashby, 78, of Boston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at her home in Boston.

She was born June 4, 1946, to the late Wilson and Mary Lucille Wimsett Cundiff. She worked 10 years for Nazareth. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Farmer; her second husband, Steve Ashby; and one brother, Fabian Cundiff.

She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Dean Farmer of Boston, Mass.; one son, Frank Thomas Farmer of Florida; one sister, Barbara Dean Gardner of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Pat Cundiff of Boston; one brother, Wayne (Lynette) Cundiff of Boston; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nephews, cousins, and friends.

The services will be private.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

