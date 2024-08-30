Obituary: Charlene M. Wooldridge Clayton, 77, Boston

Charlene M. Wooldridge Clayton, 77, of Boston, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was born Feb. 10, 1947, to the late John Wooldridge Sr. and Myrtle Susan Burks Wooldridge. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

She was a proud military wife, a Nanny to everyone, and loved her family dearly, she was a friend to everyone, and a devout Christian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Jean Coy and Bonnie Wright; and one brother, John “Buck” Wooldridge.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony G. Clayton of Boston; one daughter, Lynn Marie Hall of New Haven; one son, James Troy (Chrissy) Hayden of Boston; two stepdaughters, Carla (Tony) Satterly and Michelle (John) Bellisario, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Peggy Miller, and Pam (Steve) Rust; three brothers, Larry (Janice) Wooldridge, Gary “Hook” (Anita) Wooldridge, and Gerald Wooldridge; six grandchildren, Brittany Marie (Duncan) Pope , Thomas Jesse “T.J.” Hall (Angela Vittitow) , Kristyn Lindsey Hall (Eric Elmore), Clayton Satterly, Emmie Satterly, and Gabriella Bellisario; five great-grandchildren, Bryce Bradley, Austin Whitlock, Bennett Pope, Mikah Young, and Everett Hall; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with Bro. J.R. Donahue officiating. Burial is in the River View Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church.

The family request memorial donations go to The Healing Place, Womens Campus, 1503 S. 15th St, Louisville, Ky. 40210

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

