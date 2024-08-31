Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Jonathan Allen Winkler, 21, Springfield, speeding 17 mph over limit; no insurance; no insurance card; no registration receipt; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (10 or more drug units of a hallucinogen); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:13 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton West Watson, 42, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $500. Booked at 9:12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Cody Allen Tirey, 34, Hanson, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Ortiz Escobar, 26, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no seat belts; careless driving; no operators license; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; driving too slow for traffic conditions. No bond. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-