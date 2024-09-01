Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Michael Timothy Mudd, 44, Bardstown, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kevin Jerome Lydian, 44, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; destruction of a Vehicle Identification Number; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Anthony Green, 53, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Blake Lawrence, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-