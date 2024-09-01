Obituary: Joseph Patrick ‘Pat’ Hite, 76, Bardstown

Joseph Patrick “Pat” Hite, 76, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at his home.

JOSEPH PATRICK “PAT” HITE

He was born May 17, 1948, in Nelson County to the late Robert Edward and Rose Nelson Edelen Hite.

He was the owner of Hicon Construction and H Group Contracting. He loved to work, his grandchildren, and his family. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, David Hite, Edward “Eddie” Hite, Chris “Kippy” Hite, and an infant James Willett Hite.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Keith Ritchie Hite; one daughter, Michelle (Joe) Isaacs of Bardstown; two sons, Brian (Becky) of Cox’s Creek and Greg (Lucy) Hite of Bardstown; one sister, Margaret Mary Hite of Bardstown; four brothers, Martin John (Jeannine) Hite of New Hope and Robert “Bobby” (Nadine) Hite, Benedict Joseph “Benny” (Marigene) Hite and Thomas “Tommy” (Cathy) Hite, all of Bardstown; and eight grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a Thursday evening prayer service.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County or for Masses in his memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

