Obituary: Paul Daniel Wright, 64, Louisville

Paul Daniel Wright, 64, of Louisville, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Baptist Health Hospital. He was born Aug. 22, 1960, in Louisville. He worked for GE.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Paul Wright.

He is survived by one son, Josh (Brittany) Wright of Bardstown; his mother, Louise Wilcher Wright of Cox’s Creek; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday,, Sept. 5, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Our Lady of the Hills Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

