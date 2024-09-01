Obituary: Shelby Jean Loveland, 84, Willisburg

Shelby Jean Loveland, 84, of Willisburg, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at her home.

SHELBY JEAN LOVELAND

She was born Nov. 3, 1939, in Washington County to the late William and Geneva Drury Terrell. She was a retired bus monitor for Washington County Schools and was a member of the Chaplin Church of God. She loved flowers and enjoyed going to Florida to the beach with her best friend, Nancy Terrell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Loveland; one daughter, Karen Royalty; and three sons, Barry Ellis, Jeff Hughes and Calvin Loveland.

She is survived by one daughter, Deidra (Tony) Smith of Willisburg; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and tw0 great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tuesday, ,Sept. 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-