Obituary: Deacon Richard James Walsh, 87, Bardstown

Deacon Richard James Walsh, 87, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, and entered into his eternal reward. He was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Louisville.

He attended St. Patrick Elementary School and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1955. He answered the call to the religious life, entering The Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani where he lived as a Trappist brother from 1956 to 1961. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bellarmine University, and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Louisville. He was a licensed clinical social worker, serving at multiple agencies, including Catholic Charities of Louisville.

He married Judith Rae Strange Aug. 14, 1965. Together, they raised their family of five children in Bardstown where they founded and operated the Bardstown Twin Cinema and Bardstown Bowling Center. He was a member of the Bardstown Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, and was a charter member of Right to Life of Louisville.

As a true and faithful servant to Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he was ordained a deacon of the Catholic Church on Aug. 28, 1993, and served the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. He lived according to the Trappist values of contemplative prayer, simplicity, and manual labor. Above all, he conformed his life to the will of God, placing all things at the foot of The Cross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Walsh; his beloved Uncle Carl and Aunt Loretta Mitzlaff; and his cherished in-laws Clyde and Catherine Strange, Sherill Bere, Neal Strange, and Gary Strange.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Strange Walsh; two daughters, Kimberly Ann (John) and Stephanie Marie; three sons, John Gregory (Sheryl), Christopher Joseph (Sallie) and Michael Jeremy (Gabriela); 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom loved and adored him as “Pop”.

The Walsh family would like to thank Hospice of Nelson County for their compassionate care of our dear husband and father during the last three months of his life.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, with the Most Reverend Charles C. Thompson, Archbishop of Indianapolis, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at Barlow Funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Richard Walsh to St. Joseph Elementary School and Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

