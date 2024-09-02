Obituary: Mary Ann Welch, 76, Bardstown

Mary Ann Welch, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, to the late Jesse and Hazel Trent Rummage in Bardstown.

MARY ANN WELCH

She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. She retired from Cox’s Creek Elementary as a teacher’s assistant. She had a love for reading, travel, and going out to eat with her sister, Peggy Coffman.

The prayer service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation following the service.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Larry Welch; and one son, Joey Welch.

She is survived by one daughter, Tracy (Bond) Miller of Bardstown; and six grandchildren, Erica (Brad) Clark, Taylor (Dantin) Hilton, William Tanner Hilton, Juliet Welch, Rebekah Welch, and Alex Welch; and four great-grandchildren, Kye Clark, Morgan Clark, Jackson Clark and Camryn Clark.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-