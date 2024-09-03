Obituary: Sue Carolyn Duvall Sutherland,75

Sue Carolyn Duvall Sutherland,75, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Shelbyville to the late William Thompson and Mary Lou Russell Duvall.

She was a lifelong learner, graduating from Transylvania University with a degree in English and a Master’s in counseling psychology from Spalding University in Louisville.

She taught school in Nelson and Spencer Counties and then returned to school at University of Louisville College of Law school, graduating in 1986. She practiced law for many years and is a lifetime honorary member of the Kentucky Bar Association practicing in Taylorsville, Bloomfield and Bardstown. A highlight of her career was being the first female mediator in Hart, Larue, and Nelson counties. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Despite all the educational accolades, the pride of her life were her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother who was the definition of a true Christian woman. She was baptized at the Christian Church (D.O.C) in Taylorsville and later confirmed at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Bardstown.

She was spontaneously funny, cheerful and an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan who had a variety of hobbies and interests ranging from gardening to waterskiing. She loved to travel and never met a stranger on her many journeys. Her caring positive spirit will be a lasting legacy cherished by her family and friends.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her many caregivers, Deborah Runner, Kathy Smith, Sheila Bickett, Tammy Cundiff, Kim Davidson, Stephanie Johnson, and Nancy Wilson Brown.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel B. Sutherland; one daughter, Mary Seal (Jeff); one son, Dr. William Ryan Sutherland (Bryan); and seven grandchildren, Madeline, William, Adrienne, Mary Catherine, Campbell, Betty and Jane.

The funeral was Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension with the Rev. George H. Mercer and the Rev. James R. Wilkinson officiating. Burial was in the Big Spring Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 211 North Third Street, Bardstown or a charity of your choosing.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.

