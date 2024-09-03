Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 1-2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024

Michael Dakota Hall, 28, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Wayne Chapman, 51, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, by the District Court judge.

Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

Christopher Calip Smith, 47, Loretto, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,688 cash. Booked at 4:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shanissa Franshay Douglas, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jerry Deshon Payne, 39, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond. Booked at 10:14 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

