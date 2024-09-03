Obituary: Andrew James ‘A.J.’ Hayen, 17, Cox’s Creek

Andrew James “A.J.” Hayen, 17, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. He was born Jan. 14, 2007.

He loved baseball. He was a Thomas Nelson High School varsity baseball pitcher and played since 8th grade. He played travel baseball for many years. He was always hanging out with his friends, when he wasn’t, you could find him laying in the front porch swing. He never met a stranger and loved to sing. He spent many summers in New Smyrna, Fla., with friends from all over the country.

ANDREW JAMES “A.J.” HAYEN

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Lawrence Ruley; his paternal grandfather, Robert Hayen; one uncle, Matthew Hayen; and one cousin, Shannon Ballard Pinkston.

He is survived by his parents, Jamie and Kim Hayen of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Abby Hayen of Cox’s Creek and Ashley “Sissy” Blanford, of Bardstown; his paternal grandmother, Linda Hayen of Crestwood; his maternal grandmother, Martha Ruley of Cox’s Creek; niece and nephews, Tyler Healey, Madison Edelen and Brayden Edelen, all of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Thomas Nelson High School auditorium with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, ,2024, at the Thomas Nelson High School gym.

Memorial donations may go toward a scholarship in his name to help other students.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-