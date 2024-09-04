Fiscal Court sets property tax rate, approves increase in New Hope Fire dues

Nelson Fiscal Court met Tuesday in the newly arranged meeting room.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court today gave final approval of the new property tax rate for 2024.

The court voted unanimously to lower the county property tax rate from 12.7 cents per $100 value to 12 cents per $100 value. This means that the owner of property whose assessment did not change from last year will see a small decrease on the county property tax bill.

The reduction in the tax rate is primarily due to the growth in property values in the county.

NEW HOPE FIRE DUES. After extensive discussion, the court approved a plan to increase the annual New Hope Fire dues $2 per year for the next five years. After five years, the dues would be indexed with the consumer price index.

Several proposals were put forth in answer to the New Hope Fire Department’s request to increase its annual dues from $40 to $60.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe questioned how much money the department actually needs.

“You just can’t keep giving and giving,” he told the court. He believed there needed to be more accountability of the department’s expenses.

Magistrate MT Harned opposed giving the department the $20 increase it requested. He put for the plan the court eventually approved.

Magistrate Adam Wheatley said he didn’t think Harned’s plan would provide enough revenue to help the department.

Harned’s proposal of $2 increase per year increase for five years was approved in a split 3-2 vote, with Magistrates Adam Wheatley and Jon Snow voting against the increase.

The court approved giving the New Hope Fire Department up to $9,000 to replace a broken water pump on one of the department’s fire trucks.

RECYCLING UPDATE. The court approved a request to request bids for 12 new recycling trailers.

The county received a $238,236 grant to purchase new trailers, which will be located across the county.

The magistrates discussed locating the trailers in high traffic locations with cameras to help prevent people from dropping trash and non-recyclables off at the trailers.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved a resolution in support of asking the Kentucky General Assembly to name the bridge over the Beech Fork River on U.S. 31E South the “Nelson County Veterans Bridge” in honor of all the county residents who have served their country.

— approved a resolution in support of a $100,000 grant that will move overhead power lines underground at the Nelson County Fairgrounds. The grant will also demolish and replace the existing pavilion.

— approved a resolution accepting $157,700 in flex funds for paving work on several county roads.

— agreed to advertise for bids on two roll off trucks and another garbage truck, all of which are in the current budget. The court also approved advertising for bids for a broom attachment for the county’s skid steer.

— discussed ongoing talks with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding clearing obstructions from the Rolling Fork River near New Haven.

— conducted an executive session regarding the possible sale or purchase of real estate and a second executive session regarding litigation.

-30-