Obituary: John Harrod Pfeiffer, 85

John Harrod Pfeiffer, 85, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by three of his six sons and 20 of his grandchildren, nephews and grandnephews.

He was a practicing Catholic his whole life. Commonly known as Jack, he would become a patriarchal figure and a true pillar of the Church. He was born Feb. 2, 1939 in Frankfort, the eldest of two sons of John William Pfeiffer and Helen Ann Harrod.

JOHN HARROD PFEIFFER

His family moved to Miami, Fla., when he was a boy and it was there he was raised. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he began a trade as a pipefitter.

He married Elizabeth Pfeiffer in 1961. Several years later, he moved his family to Louisville. In 1968, he began work as a pipefitter in maintenance at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plante. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 2006.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Kerwin Pfeiffer (1977).

He is survived by six sons, the Rev. J. Timothy Pfeiffer, William Pfeiffer, Bishop Joseph Pfeiffer, Michael Pfeiffer, Anthony Pfeiffer, and James Pfeiffer; 31 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church,1730 North Stillwell Road in Boston with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Sunday September 8 at Barlow Funeral Home, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Your prayers for the soul of John Harrod Pfeiffer are greatly appreciated.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-