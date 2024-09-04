Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

Amy Danyel Duncan, 48, Louisville, probation violation (for technical violation) (3 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 58, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Edward Lee Williams, 40, Bardstown, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Heather Lakea Yates, 46, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-