Obituary: Jeffery DeWayne Hardin, 69, Bardstown

Jeffery DeWayne Hardin, 69, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Spencer County to the late Ray and Elizabeth Hardin. He had been attending Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching movies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Sue Watts; one brother, James Daniel Hardin; and a nephew, Andrew Burkhead.

He is survived by one son, Daniel; three sisters, Linda Sue Hicks, Debra Jean Clements, and Sharon Hardin; two brothers, Larry Ray Hardin and Joseph Richard Hardin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

