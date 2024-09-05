Obituary: Joe Donald Riggs, 86, Bardstown

Joe Donald Riggs, 86, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at his home. He was born March 19, 1938, in Bardstown. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired builder and entrepreneur. He was the former co-owner of the Riggin Post. He had rental property and commercial property. He was the owner of Garden Park Apartments, and owner and founder of the Old Bardstown Inn Hotel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenza and Margaret Miles Riggs; three sisters, Betty Riggs, Terry Harned, and Pam Peters; and one brother, Bobby Riggs.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph D. Riggs Jr. and Ritchie Riggs, both of Bardstown; five sisters, Marie (Daryl) Culver of New Haven, Jeannie (Lonnie) Rigsby, Evelyn Settles and Irene Riggs, all of Bardstown, and Faye (Scott) Medley of Gainesville, Fla.; three brothers, Tommy (Barbara) Riggs and Mike (Trish) Riggs, both of Bardstown, and John T. ( Melissa) Riggs of New Haven; five grandchildren, Cassity Riggs, Waylon Riggs, Kennedy Riggs, Adam Messer, and Maddie Riggs; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the St. Joseph Cemetery pavilion. The memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Oneida Baptist Institute or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-