Obituary: Chester Mae Roberts, 89, Bardstown

Chester Mae Roberts, 89, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus in Mount Washington.

CHESTER MAE ROBERTS

She was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Loretto to the late Benjamin Thomas “Boss” and Mary Marie Hamilton Luckett. She was a former employee of Linda Sportswear, Enro Shirt Co., and Springfield Manufacturing. She was a volunteer officer for the American Veterans Post 61 in Louisville. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and she enjoyed quilting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Gilbert Willett; three sisters, Mary L. Luckett, Cecilia Luckett, and Catherine Leola Blair; and three brothers, Preston Luckett, Benjamin T. Luckett and Mark Luckett.

She is survived by her husband, George M. Roberts; two daughters, Teresa (Bill) Blalock of Greenwood, Ind. and Margaret Willett of Louisville; one son, Ronald Lee “Wilma” (Susan) Willett of Lebanon; one brother, Robert Benjamin “Bobby” Luckett of Celebration, Fla.; and one granddaughter, Kelsey Blalock.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Cemetery at Calvary.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-