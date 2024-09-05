Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024

Zemond Devon Turley, 24, Bardstown, murder. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Daniel Revelle, 22, Bardstown, murder. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Lance Kent, 32, Upton, probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear; no registration plates; no insurance card; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; no rearview mirror. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bernadette Marie Bowlin, 49, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Hardin County Sheriff.

Brentley Nathaniel Broannbauer, 22, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, no bond. Booked at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Keith Halsey, 66, Boston, failure to comply with sex offender registry; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

