Bardstown men charged with attempted murder in Filiatreau Lane shooting

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 — Two Bardstown men have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening in Bardstown.

At around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, Bardstown Police were dispatched to the Filiatreau Lane area for a shooting report.

The victim gave responding officers a description of the people involved in the shooting and the vehicle they were driving. Officers located the vehicle and the suspects a short time later.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found spent shell casing and a gun in the vehicle. Investigators believe the gun was used in the shooting incident.

Officers arrested James Daniel Revelle, 22, and Zemond Devon Turley, 24, on attempted murder charges. They were arrested early Wednesday morning and were lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center.

Bond for each man has been set at $500,000 cash. Revelle and Turley are scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Nelson District Court.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

