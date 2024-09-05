FBI search on Whitesides Road for Crystal Rogers’ body to continue Thursday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wedneseday, Sept. 4, 2024 — The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies wrapped up their second day Wednesday conducting searches and excavations at a Whitesides Road home in Nelson County looking for the body of Crystal Rogers.

According to police, tips received by the FBI in the Crystal Rogers investigation prompted the searches and the excavation at the site.

According to real estate records, the searches were on property formerly owned by Nick Houck, Brooks Houck’s brother, and Anna Whitesides, the Houck brothers’ grandmother.

The home and surrounding property were previously owned by family members of Brooks Houck, who is charged with murder in the Rogers’ case.

The FBI arrived at the property on Tuesday, and according to Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa, they plan to remain on the site through Thursday.

Pineiroa confirmed the search is for Rogers’ body, though he said no remains had bee found as of late Wednesday.

The FBI said they will continue their search at the properties on Thursday.

