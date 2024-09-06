Obituary: Cobert Gabehart Cassity, 61, Bardstown
Cobert Gabehart Cassity, 61, of Bardstown, formerly of Mount Washington, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at his home after an eight year valiant battle with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. He was born on Jan. 11, 1963, in Lebanon to the late Cobert and Mildred Josephine “Jo” Gabehart.
He was a former employee of AT&T, a faithful servant and deacon at North Bullitt Christian Church for 31 years, and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, the ocean and ocean cruises, and putting a smile on people’s faces. He also dearly loved his dogs, Bear, Milo, and Angel.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one nephew, Cody Cornish; his grandparents, Annabel McFarlane, Dave Barlow, Lizzie Smallwood and George Gabehart.
He is survived by his beloved faithful husband of nine years, James Cassity Colby; two sons, Christopher (Ashley) Gabehart and Logan (Amanda) Gabehart; two sisters, Barbara Cornish (David) and Debbie Meadows (Stephen); two grandchildren, Aiden Gabehart and Averie Gabehart; nieces and nephews, Shawn Cornish, Sammy Meadows, Blake, Payton, Maycee, and Jace Cassity, Crystal and Keyonna Crowe.
The funeral services is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Poplar Flats Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.
-30-