Obituary: Richard Lee ‘Porky’ Bickett, 67, Raywick

Richard Lee “Porky” Bickett, 67, of Raywick, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville. He was born June 13, 1957, in Marion County. He was a former mechanic and construction worker. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on antique equipment.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Eugene and Catherine Leora Mattingly Bickett; and one brother, William Arnold Bickett.

Survivors include his fiancé, Kathy Gentry of Cave City; two sisters, Cathy Thompson (Harold) of Raywick and Ruthie Kelty of Hodgenville; two brothers, David Bickett (Callie Smock) of Saint Francis and Jerry “Spencer” Bickett (Rebecca) of New Hope; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

The visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Donald Coulter.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-