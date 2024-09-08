Nelson County Jail Log — Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

Jonathan Chumacero Marquez, 22, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, ,by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Dale Keeling, 35, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-