Obituary: Martha Helena Spalding Brinley, 84, Lebanon

Martha Helena Spalding Brinley, 84, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born April 4, 1940, in Washington County. She was a retired employee of General Electric.

She loved to travel and was blessed to travel the world with her husband, the love of her life, before he died. She also loved dancing and did so until she was no longer physically able. She loved her family with all her heart. This included her five children as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson. She also loved her siblings and enjoyed their monthly family dinner.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Junior Brinley; one son, Steve Miles; her parents, Pete and Alice Spalding; and two sisters, Eleanor Spalding and Sister Rosanne Spalding.

She is survived by two daughters,, Brenda (Mitchell) Wheatley and Jan (Wally) Brady, both of Lebanon; two sons, Billy (Mary Jane) Miles of Lebanon and Doug Miles of Bloomfield; three sisters, Sister Laurita Spalding, Sara Riedel, and Alice Miller; three brothers, Lawrence Spalding, Marlin Spalding, and Eddie Spalding (Phyllis); 10 grandchildren, David (Nicole) Wheatley of Bardstown, Timothy Leigh, Jeremy Miles and Josh Miles, all of Lebanon, Rosalyn Mattingly of Ohio, Adrienne (Casey) Hague and Carrie Anne (Zack) Baumgardner, both of Bradfordsville, Emily Wheatley, Kristin (Jordan) Spalding, and Casey Jo Wheatley, all of Lebanon; 11 great-grandchildren, Sydney Mattingly, Ethan Wheatley, Kylie Summers, Chloe Leigh, Laney Summers, Carson Wheatley, Railee Gordon, Carter Spalding, Miles Osborne, Kayden Hunt and Jackson Spalding; and one great-great grandson, Layton Summers.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Neal A. Gordon and Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are David Wheatley, Ethan Wheatley, Jordan Spalding, Carter Spalding, Jeremy Miles and Josh Hatfield.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

