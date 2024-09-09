Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024

Stephanie Ann Coomes, 36, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no insurance; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Sunnday, Swept. 8, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jerry Brandon Parkerson, 41, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8,, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ouckie Jermain Hughes, 41, Louisville, disregarding stop sign; no seat belt; fleeing or evading police, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek M. Reece, 42, Mount Washington, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-