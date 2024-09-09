Obituary: Shelia Ann Steenbergen Butler, 69, Clarkson

Shelia Ann Steenbergen Butler, 69, of Clarkson, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 8, 1955, in Allen County to the late Charlie and Janette Disman Steenbergen.

She was a Christian by faith. She was a certified nursing assistant with Helmwood Health. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gary Wayne Butler of Clarkson; two daughters, Jina (Jason) Hutcherson of Hodgenville, and Jacklyn Steenbergen of Elizabethtown; three sons, Jamie (Nancy) Bunch, James Earl Bunch, and Justin Bunch, all of Bowling Green; several sisters; several brothers; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

