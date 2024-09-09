Obituary: Danny Lee Wells, 70, Louisville

Danny Lee Wells, 70, of Louisville, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Nov. 9, 1953, in Indianapolis to the late Joseph and Eureth Lewis Wells. He was a TARC bus driver. He was a former employee of General Electric, Bacons Department Store and was a self employed furniture repairman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church. He loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and working in his yard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Delores Calbert; and two brothers, Joseph “Pluck” Wells Jr. and William Vonzell Wells.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Phillips Wells; one daughter, Danielle (Thomas) Jones of Louisville; one son, Chris (Stacy) Wells of Louisville; five sisters, Dorothy Gilbert, Linda (Kenny) McMakin and Doretta (Phillip) Lydian, all of Bardstown, and Diana (Charles) Downs and Sandra Lee, both of Louisville; two brothers, Glenn Wells of Bloomfield and Tony Wells of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Jayce Wells, Jordan Wells and Kristian Jones.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Dr. Calvin R. Holloway officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

