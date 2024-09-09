Obituary: Jerry Lee Thomas Sr., 80, Bardstown

Jerry Lee Thomas Sr., 80, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Sunrise Senior Living in Louisville.

He was born March 28, 1944, in Bardstown to the late Gilbert Thomas and Sarah Elizabeth Greenwell Thomas Yates. He was a retired superintendent of Mercer Stone. He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and the National Guard Charlie Battery 138 Field Artillery.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hicks Thomas; and one sister, Nancy Marie Thomas.

He is survived by one daughter, Leigh Anne (Eric) Reynolds of Bardstown; two sons, Michael Thomas of Gulf Shores, Ala., and Jerry (Kevin) Thomas Jr. of Louisville; one sister, Becky (Dennis) Johnson of Lexington; four brother, Kenny (Shirl) Thomas, Ronny (Vickie) Yates, Donnie Yates and Pat (Diane) Yates, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Allie Thomas, Clayton (Emily) Thomas, Aubrey, Ethan, Nolan and Halleigh Reynolds; and one great-granddaughter, Alina.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen and the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5:30 pm.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

