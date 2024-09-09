Obituary: Linda Bernice Calbert, 64, Bardstown

Linda Bernice Calbert, 64, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1960, to the late Lewis and Annie Cowherd Young. She has been a devoted wife and best friend to Ray Bennett Calbert since Sept. 23, 1978.

She was a former employee of American Greetings and was currently employed at Bardstown Middle School as a Media Center Assistant. She was loved by all as she had such a gentle spirit and loving heart. She always wore a beautiful smile. She was a former member of St. John AME Zion Church and was attending Bardstown Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Courtney Lynn Calbert. After Courtney’s death, she and her husband became parents to Courtney’s son, Ja’Markiss Elijah Calbert; and two sisters, Anna Laura Murphy and Delores Stivers.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Calbert; one daughter, Cassandra Latisha Calbert; one son, Ray Antoine Calbert; six sisters, Mary (Joe) Logan and Gwen Murphy, both of Bardstown, Virginia (Elwood) Duncan of Louisville, Sandra (Darryl) Farmer of Cox’s Creek, Elaine Allen of Chattanooga, and Monica (Michael) Mitchell of Lebanon, Tenn.; one brother, Joseph Ben Murphy Jr of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the First Christian Church (D.O.C.) with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

