Obituary: Mary Ann Greenwell, 80, Bardstown

Mary Ann Greenwell, 80, of Bardstown, died, Sept. 8, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Bardstown to the late James Cripps and Evelyn Yocum Avis. She was a retired security officer for Jim Beam Distillery and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the bereavement committee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Greenwell; two sisters, Elizabeth Jo Coulter and Teresa Helton; two brothers, Johnny Avis and Pat Avis; an infant brother, Ronald Lee Avis; and an infant great-granddaughter, Rosalyn Greenwell.

She is survived one daughter, Tonya (Brian) Cambron of Bardstown; two sons, Bryan Greenwell of Bardstown and Timmy (Tammy) Greenwell of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Carolyn (Gene) Clark and Sarah (Mark) Rogers of New Haven; three brothers, Richard (Carol) Avis of Bloomfield, Jerry (Deann) Avis and David (Gina) Avis of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, with a 5:30 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

