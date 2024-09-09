Obituary: James Lee Nation, 18, Taylorsville

James Lee Nation, 18, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Taylorsville to Donna Ray and Paul Samuel Nation. He was an employee of Auto Zone in Taylorsville and was a volunteer firefighter in Spencer County. He loved his red Chevy truck, liked working on vehicles and enjoyed fishing. He was a good brother. He loved spending time with his family and making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Glenn Ray Nation and Eddie Dean Nation.

He is survived by his parents, Donna Ray and Paul Samuel Nation; two sisters, June Marie Nation and Zoey Nicole Nation, both of Taylorsville; one brother, Michael Dewayne Nation of Taylorsville; his grandmothers, Vickie Nation and Brenda Sue Nation, both of Taylorsville; his aunt and uncles, Linda Sue Nation and Eric Dean Nation, both of Taylorsville and Scotty Dewayne (Miranda) Nation, of Shelbyville; and several cousin.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date that will be announced.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

