Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Clark, 88, New Haven

Mary Elizabeth Clark, 88, of New Haven, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

MARY ELIZABETH CLARK

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Clark; her husband, John Raymond Clark; one sister, Ginger Cravens; and two brothers, Chuckie Clark and Jimmy Clark.

She is survived by seven daughters, Rita Philpott, Frances Robertson (Timmy), Charlene Price, Geneva Clark (Charlie), Regina Clark (Dwayne), Nancy Smith (Todd), and Jean Clark; three sons, Ray Clark Jr., Lloyd Clark (Sabrina), and Charlie “Buck” Clark; two sisters, Margie Shelton and Mary “Monkey” Clark; one brother, Donnie “Ralph” Clark; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The funera Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, and 8-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

