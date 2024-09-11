Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

Marylyn Louise Gunn, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $1,223.73. Booked at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

George Lee Patton, 44, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daren Allen Dennison, 29, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Wesley Goodlett, 44, Fairfield, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Noah Arnold, 42, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,682.40 cash. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Ryan Nelly, 23, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Dennis Scott Kays, 59, Bardstown, no operators license; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daryl Glenn Gregory, 55, Adolphus, contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); operating on a suspended operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-