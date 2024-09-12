Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Joseph Anthony Brien, 47, Springfield, criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Eugene Jewell, 37, Taylorsville, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $27,417 cash. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Len Maggard, 46, Sandy Hook, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

