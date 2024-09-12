Obituary: Ro’Zarion “Fifty” Mason, 19, Bardstown

Ro’Zarion “Fifty” Mason, 19, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born Nov. 16, 2004, in Louisville. He was a 2023 graduate of Bardstown High School. He was a member of New Hope Church of God in Barbourville.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Shyla Mason.

He is survived by his parents, Robert Maddox Jr, and Rochelle Mason of Bardstown; one sister, Taia Miller; his maternal grandmother, Wanda Mason (Cornnel) Bussey; his maternal grandfather, Ralph Mason; his paternal grandmother, Margaret Maddox; his paternal grandfather, Robert Maddox Sr.; four aunts, Jurena Mason, Jeanne Maddox, Angela Maddox, and Careesa Cambron; one uncle, Andrew Mason; and a host of cousins, great-aunts, and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

