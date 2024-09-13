Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

Brian Lee Clements, 51, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Wayne Moller, 42, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 47, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Jeffrey Lynn Fulkerson, 38, New Haven, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-