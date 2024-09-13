Obituary: Maggie Hall Thompson Larimore, 87, Bardstown

Maggie Hall Thompson Larimore, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at Baptist Health Hospital Louisville. She was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Lebanon. She enjoyed music and going to dance at the armory. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

MAGGIE HALL THOMPSON LARIMORE

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Edward Thompson and David Larimore; one son, Joseph Allen Thompson; one stepson, Jimmy Thompson; her parents, Edward and Stella Hall; four sisters, Opal Roller, Geneva Wright, Jacqueline Wright, and Louise Hall; and two brothers, Charles Hall and Glenn Hall.

She is survived by four daughters, Debbie (Tommy) Shaw, Jan (David) Stansbury, Vicky Brothers, and Crystal (Doug) Scurlock; three sons, Eddie (Sharon) Thompson, Tony Thompson, and Todd (Anne) Thompson; four stepchildren, Johnny Thompson, Mary Wilson, Shirley Dewboys, and Jane (Ken) Shelver; one brother, John L. Hall; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday,, Sept. 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-