Obituary: Sharon M. Royalty, 74, formerly of Nelson County

Sharon M. Royalty, 74, formerly of Nelson County, died Sunday Sept. 8, 2024, in Jeffersonville. She was born Nov. 23, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osso and Ethel Royalty; one sister, Barbara Reeves; and three brothers, William Osso “Bill” Royalty Jr., Bruce Royalty, and Brady Royalty.

She is survived by one daughter, Nichole L. Gilkey; one son, Brandon Gilkey; three sisters, Bonnie G. Royalty, M. Sandra (Sam) Hutchins, and Carrie A. Royalty; two brothers, David (Rose Mary) Royalty, and Donald K. Royalty; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was chosen with a private service at a later date.

Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville is in charge of arrangements.

