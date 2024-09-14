Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

Michael Allen Brown, 48, Bardstown, possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); resisting arrest; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 4:56 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Chase, 42, Simpsonville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohl/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI suspended license; no insurance; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; violations of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 5:48 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Thomas David III, 34, Mount Eden, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-