Obituary: Jacqueline Ruth ‘Jackie’ Trammell, 72, New Haven

Jacqueline Ruth “Jackie” Trammell, 72, of New Haven, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1952, in Louisville to the late Clyde and Dorothy Heltsey. She had attended Three Trees Church, and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and fishing.

JACQUELINE RUTH “JACKIE” TRAMMELL

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elanie and Susie.



She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Les Trammell; two sons, Ryan (Brooklyn) Trammell and Mike Trammell; her twin brother, John Heltsley; and two granddaughters, Mallorie Trammell and Kadence Trammell.



A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.



Memorial gifts are suggested to donor’s favorite charity.



The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-