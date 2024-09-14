Obituary: Wanda Mae Hill, 84, formerly of Nelson County

Wanda Mae Hill, 84, of Mount Washington, formerly of Nelson County, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus. She was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Nelson County to the late Clyde and Clara Brown.

WANDA MAE HILL

She was a retired employee of Interlake. She enjoyed reading her Bible and taking care of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bennie Hill; one son, Brian Hill; one grandson, Chad Taylor; and one son-in-law, Charles Thompson.

She is survived by four daughters, Shelia Thompson, Charlene Collard (Lee), Cherie Bleemel (Doug) and Phyllis Cornett (Bobby); one son, David Hill; one sister, Kathy Riggs (Gary); two brothers, Phillip Brown (Betty) and Clyde Jr. (Barbara) Brown; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, and 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-